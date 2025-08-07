Minnesota man jailed for 28 years for using stolen COVID funds to build apartments in Nairobi - He is accused of stealing over Ksh 46 billion.







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - A Somali-American businessman has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by a U.S federal court after masterminding a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving stolen COVID-19 relief funds.

Some of the funds were used to finance the construction of a 12-storey luxury apartment block in Nairobi.

The 36-year-old, identified as one of the most prolific offenders in the $300–$400 million (Ksh38.8B–Ksh51.7B) Feeding Our Future programme fraud, was found guilty of diverting at least $42 million (Ksh5.4B) meant for feeding underprivileged children during the pandemic.

According to court records and U.S news outlet Sahan Journal, the businessman used his Minnesota-based restaurant, Empire Cuisine & Deli, as a front to submit fake invoices and food distribution reports.

Prosecutors said he personally pocketed about $8 million (Ksh1.03B), which he used to buy luxury cars, maintain a lavish lifestyle in the UAE, and invest over $1 million (Ksh129.2M) into the Nairobi apartment project.

U.S District Judge Nancy Brasel described the fraud as "breathtakingly elaborate," driven by “pure unmitigated greed.”





She emphasized the lasting impact of the crime on both taxpayers and the Somali-American refugee community.

Authorities said the businessman attempted to flee the U.S using a fake passport in 2022 and was arrested at the airport with a one-way ticket to Kenya.

In 2024, he was also convicted of attempting to bribe a juror, for which he faces an additional 8-10 years in prison.

Before sentencing, he tearfully apologised, saying, “I have destroyed everything I worked for.”

U.S. officials have recovered up to $75 million (Ksh9.7B) so far.

The Nairobi high-rise is now under investigation, though Kenyan authorities are yet to issue a formal statement.

