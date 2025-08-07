Health CS DUALE responds after SHA declines to release Ksh500, 000 for baby CHLOE's heart-surgery in India







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has responded to growing public concern after the Social Health Authority (SHA) reportedly failed to honour a Ksh500, 000 commitment for the treatment of 10-month-old Chloe Agnes Nyang’au, who was flown to India for a life-saving heart surgery.

The surgery, estimated to cost Ksh1.6 million, had drawn national attention, prompting well-wishers to raise funds online after SHA initially pledged partial support.

However, upon the family's arrival in India, they were reportedly informed that SHA would not disburse the pledged amount.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 7th, Duale clarified that SHA operates under a different legal framework from the now-defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), and is bound by strict regulations regarding overseas payments.

“SHA is governed by the Social Health Insurance Act (SHI Act), the Public Procurement Act, and circulars from the Attorney General’s office.”

“Payments can only be made to healthcare providers who are empaneled and contracted by SHA,” Duale explained.

He added that several conditions must be met before SHA can fund treatment abroad.

These include proof that the treatment is unavailable in Kenya, compliance with contribution rules, and treatment at accredited facilities formally linked to a Kenyan hospital for follow-up care.

Duale also noted that a list of approved overseas services is still pending gazettement, and SHA is working with the National Treasury to establish a legally compliant procurement pathway for foreign healthcare contracts.