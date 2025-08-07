Embattled UDA Governor urges RUTO to dissolve his County Government amid fresh impeachment threat





Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Embattled UDA Governor, Eric Mutai, has called on President William Ruto to dissolve the Kericho County Government, citing persistent wrangles between the executive and the County Assembly.

Addressing the media, Governor Mutai said he would begin collecting signatures from residents to petition the President under Article 192 of the Constitution for the dissolution of the County Government.

“Tomorrow we will begin collecting signatures across the county and petition the President to dissolve the Kericho County Government.”

“Then we will go back for fresh elections and let the people decide. We will not continue like this,” Mutai declared.

He appealed to President Ruto to respect the will of Kericho residents once the petition is submitted.

Mutai’s move follows a fresh impeachment motion tabled on the same day by Sigowet Ward MCA, Kiprotich Rogony, accusing the Governor of procurement irregularities amounting to Ksh80 million and violation of public finance laws.

“The Governor’s continued stay in office undermines effective service delivery and erodes public trust,” Rogony stated.

This is the second attempt to oust Mutai. In October 2024, a similar motion passed the County Assembly but was overturned by the Senate, where 34 Senators voted to dismiss the charges.

Tensions in Kericho leadership have remained unresolved since.