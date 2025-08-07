“Mine” - Slay Queen MERCY MASAI brags and shares photo romantically holding OSCAR SUDI’s hand as they relax at a high-end joint





Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Social media is on fire after Mercy Masai, a slay queen believed to be romantically involved with Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, posted a photo from what appears to be a romantic date at a luxurious venue.

In the photo, Mercy is seen holding the hand of a man, hinting at an intimate night out.

She captioned the photo with a single, possessive word: “Mine.”

While she deliberately cropped out the man's face, online sleuths were quick to put the pieces together.

Netizens matched the man's distinctive watch and trousers to those seen on Oscar Sudi in a recent public appearance, effectively outing him as Mercy’s mystery date.

See the photo.



