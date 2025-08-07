Popular Nairobi dancer and content creator, EZRA FBI, blasted by his ex-LOVER for bringing LADIES to their matrimonial bed for ‘mechi’ in the presence of their little daughter







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Renowned FBI dancer and content creator, Ezra, and his ex-lover and baby mama, Maurine, have been washing their dirty linen in public after it emerged that their relationship ended.

Ezra and Maurine served couple goals, inspiring many young lovers.

But behind the scenes, their hyped affair was marred with infidelity.

Maurine has taken to social media to accuse Ezra of disrespecting her and their daughter during their time together.

She claimed that he was bringing women into their home, yet he had their daughter around.

“Co-parenting with clowns should be a sport. You cannot play daddy while bringing random women around a toddler. Are you dumb? Some of you are way too comfortable. I think I should start charging you rent since you all love visiting my child's space a little too much. You have no respect,” she said.

She went on to claim that Ezra was having relations with women while their daughter was sleeping in the same house.

“I may keep quiet for myself, but for my child, I will fight with everything in me. Bringing girls over while our child sleeps in the next room? Bold of you to assume that God is not watching. You are the most selfish and disrespectful human being. How can you be so reckless around a child? Not once or twice, you were supposed to protect her, not expose her to confusion, I am disgusted,” she added.



