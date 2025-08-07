Azimio’s former head of ICT, GEORGE NJOROGE, hits out at Slay Queen MERCY MASAI over her affair with OSCAR SUDI - Says she has auctioned her dignity







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Former Azimio head of ICT, George Njoroge, has launched a scathing attack on Mercy Masai, following her widely publicized romantic affair with Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

Taking to social media, Njoroge did not mince his words, accusing Mercy of “auctioning her dignity”.

This comes barely hours after Mercy Masai posted a cozy photo romantically holding Sudi’s hand at a high-end joint, boldly captioned “Mine” - a move that sent social media into a frenzy.

The IT guru, known for his blunt commentary on X, lamented the growing trend where young women publicly flaunt relationships with powerful men for fame, calling it a “moral collapse driven by likes and luxury.”

“Modern women are auctioning dignity for IG posts and VIP seats in V8s… then crying about “Where are the good men?” You can’t turn your body into a business, then expect a husband to invest long-term. Sadly Marriage will not be a rehabilitation centre for retired slay queens,” he tweeted.

