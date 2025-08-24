Marriage is wicked - Kenyan LADY shows transformation after divorce and says she will never get married again (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - A bold Kenyan lady has set social media on fire after sharing stunning transformation photos following her divorce, declaring she will never walk down the aisle again.
In a viral post, the lady revealed how marriage had drained
her emotionally and physically, claiming that leaving her husband was the best
decision she ever made.
She captioned her glowing new photo with the controversial
statement: “Marriage
is wicked. I’ll never marry again!”
The photo, which shows her looking more radiant, stylish,
and confident than ever before, has sparked mixed reactions online.
While some women applauded her for choosing peace and
self-love over a toxic union, others argued that not all marriages are doomed
and that her bitter experience shouldn’t define the institution.
See her viral post.
When married.
After divorce
