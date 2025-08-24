Busted! Man caught ‘window-shopping’ Slay Queens while cuddling his girlfriend (See trending PHOTO)







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - The internet is on fire after a photo of a man “multi-tasking” during ‘cuddle time’ with his girlfriend went viral.

In the viral snap, the couple appears cozy in bed, with the lady visibly relaxed in her partner’s embrace.

But a closer look at his phone screen revealed a different story - he was scrolling through photos of a curvy beauty right under his girlfriend’s nose.

Netizens have had a field day with some comparing him to a learner driver practicing with a Probox while secretly dreaming of cruising a sports car.

Another joked that men’s thumbs should be declared weapons of mass destruction - always double-tapping trouble.

Well, if he’s holding you close but holding his phone even closer… sis, check the screen before you check your heart.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST