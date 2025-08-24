Busted! Man caught ‘window-shopping’ Slay Queens while cuddling his girlfriend (See trending PHOTO)

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - The internet is on fire after a photo of a man “multi-tasking” during ‘cuddle time’ with his girlfriend went viral.
In the viral snap, the couple appears cozy in bed, with the
lady visibly relaxed in her partner’s embrace.
But a closer look at his phone screen revealed a different
story - he was scrolling through photos of a curvy beauty right under his
girlfriend’s nose.
Netizens have had a field day with some comparing him to a
learner driver practicing with a Probox while secretly dreaming of cruising a
sports car.
Another joked that men’s thumbs should be declared weapons
of mass destruction - always double-tapping trouble.
Well, if he’s holding you close but holding his phone even
closer… sis, check the screen before you check your heart.
See the photo.
