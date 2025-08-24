





Sunday, August 24, 2025 - City baddie Mercy Maina has left netizens talking after releasing a video confessing that her glamorous party lifestyle was nothing but a cover-up.

Mercy, who was known for popping champagne, wild nights in clubs, and showing off on Instagram, admitted that behind the smiles and flashy looks, she was secretly battling anxiety and depression.

The reformed slay queen revealed that it took hitting rock bottom before she finally turned her life around and gave her life to Christ.

“I looked happy, but I suffered from anxiety and depression. I survived by being intoxicated. I hated every morning. I hated every night. I hated each day I woke up with strangers,” she confessed.

Her transformation has sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her for finding God while others can’t believe the once-famous party girl is now preaching salvation.

Watch the video.

“I looked happy but I suffered from anxiety and depression” - City baddie, MERCY MAINA, confesses and shares a video showing her wild party lifestyle before salvation pic.twitter.com/8MBXZj7YmR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST