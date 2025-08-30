MARIGA blasts singer BAHATI for failing to honor the Ksh 1M pledge to Harambee Stars - ‘You are a pathetic liar’





Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Football Kenya Federation Vice President McDonald Mariga accused singer-turned-politician Bahati of failing to deliver on a high-profile promise to the national football team.

The former midfielder didn’t hold back, branding Bahati a “pathetic liar” for failing to release the Ksh1 million he pledged to Harambee Stars after their spirited performance against Morocco.

“Whenever I call him about the money, he gives excuses that don’t make sense.”

“No one forced him to pledge, he did it publicly.”

“I don’t do clout-chasing - so I stopped picking his calls,” Mariga fumed.

At the time of the announcement, Bahati’s gesture was hailed as patriotic and motivating for the players.

But weeks later, disappointment lingers as the funds remain undelivered.

Some players have voiced frustration, saying the promise now feels more like a publicity stunt than genuine support.

Pressure is now mounting on Bahati to honor his word.