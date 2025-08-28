Man sparks online debate as he reveals why he will consider arranged marriage for his daughter! “I won’t sit back and watch her end up with…..”





Thursday, August 28, 2025 - A pilot by the name Arinze Odira has stirred online debate after openly declaring his strong support for arranged marriages.

In the viral post, Odira said he intends to guide his daughter toward a partner who is well-raised and grounded in good values.

“I am definitely a fan of arranged marriages, the kind where two people with similar values are introduced, and if love grows, they take it further.”

“Marriages built on shared values last longer,” he wrote.

Odira emphasized that, as a father, he would not leave his daughter’s future to chance.

“I won’t sit back and watch her end up with someone badly behaved.”

“If I know good, well-raised people, I will guide her toward that circle,” he added.

His stance sparked conversations about parenting, modern love, and whether arranged marriages may still have a place in today’s fast-changing world.