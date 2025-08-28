Guilty or Shameless! Married men open up on what it really feels like coming home after having ‘mechi’ with side chick





Thursday, August 28, 2025 - An X user asked men how they truly feel coming home after cheating on their partners and the responses were nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Some admitted being weighed down by guilt, confessing that the betrayal haunted them long after the act, and even vowing never to stray again.

Yet, others shockingly revealed they felt absolutely nothing - no remorse, no regret - and would easily repeat the act if given the chance.

What stood out most from these candid confessions is a sobering truth: cheating is never accidental.

It is always a conscious choice and not about temptation.