Man left in tears after dumping his girlfriend for a side-chick who fell pregnant only to learn he is not the father – (LOOK)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A South African woman, Ma Zondo, has shared a shocking tale of betrayal, heartbreak, and karma rolled into one.

According to Zondo, her friend’s boyfriend secretly impregnated another woman, showered her with gifts, and splurged on every luxury for the unborn child all while hiding it from his girlfriend.

The final blow came when he blocked his girlfriend just as the baby’s arrival neared.

However, the man was left devastated after it emerged that he was not the father of the baby.

Social media users couldn’t help but laugh at the twist, calling it “karma in real time.”

Talk about drama with a plot twist!





