Trending! Man tries to be ‘romantic’ with his plus-size wife and regrets immediately - This is painfully hilarious!







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - The internet can’t stop laughing at a viral video of a couple trying and failing to pull off a daring dance move.

The clip begins with a stage performance where a man effortlessly lifts a petite slay queen, who strikes a stylish pose mid-air.

Inspired, another man decided to recreate the move with his plus-size wife.

But things didn’t exactly go as planned.

Struggling under the weight, he quickly put the wife down, and for a moment it looked like they would both crash to the ground.

The left netizens in stitches with some roasted the man for “biting off more than he could chew,” while others joked he should “bulk up before dating a queen with curves.”

This is painfully hilarious!

