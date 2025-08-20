“Don’t Marry a Man Who Calls You Extravagant for Wanting Basics” – Marriage therapist sparks reactions with bold advice to ladies







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A marriage therapist and father of four, Shamseddin Giwa, has sparked conversation online after advising women not to marry men who label basic life necessities as “luxury.”

Reacting to a viral video where someone claimed it was a “sin” for wives to use washing machines instead of hand-washing clothes, Giwa dismissed such views as outdated and unhelpful.

“True love is not measured by poverty or suffering. Don’t marry a man who will call you extravagant for desiring basic things,” he wrote on Facebook.

He explained that modern conveniences such as washing machines, blenders, frozen food or even household help should not be seen as signs of laziness.

Instead, they are tools that make life easier, especially for working women balancing multiple roles.

“Why sweep a whole compound, cook, and wash clothes at the same time when smarter options exist?” Giwa asked, adding that choosing ease over endless stress doesn’t make a woman less responsible.

He further urged couples to value intelligence, financial stability, and life goals above outdated expectations that glorify suffering.

In his words, “A smart head is what super wives are made of, not a suffer head.”

