Lawyer STEVE OGOLLA finds love again after breaking up with AKOTHEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS - Spotted on a vacation with his new catch (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Renowned city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, appears to have moved on from his highly publicized breakup with Cebbie Koks, the younger sister of popular Kenyan musician, Akothee.

The flamboyant lawyer, known for his polished style and sharp legal mind, was recently spotted enjoying a lavish vacation in the company of a stunning new beauty.

Photos circulating on social media show the two all smiles, soaking up the sun at an exclusive resort.

Dressed casually and looking relaxed, Ogolla seemed completely at ease, fueling talk that he has found love again.

The gorgeous lady in question is Ivy Balone, an aspiring model who once contested for Miss Tourism Homa Bay County in 2021.

Ogolla’s previous relationship with Cebbie Koks was the subject of intense public scrutiny, often making headlines due to their high-profile status.

The couple eventually went their separate ways, citing personal differences.

Below are photos of his new catch.





