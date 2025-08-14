Lawyer STEVE OGOLLA finds love again after breaking up with AKOTHEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS - Spotted on a vacation with his new catch (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Renowned city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, appears to have moved on from his highly publicized breakup with Cebbie Koks, the younger sister of popular Kenyan musician, Akothee.
The flamboyant lawyer, known for his polished style and
sharp legal mind, was recently spotted enjoying a lavish vacation in the
company of a stunning new beauty.
Photos circulating on social media show the two all smiles,
soaking up the sun at an exclusive resort.
The gorgeous lady in question is Ivy Balone, an aspiring model who once contested for Miss Tourism Homa Bay County in 2021.
Ogolla’s previous relationship with Cebbie Koks was the subject of intense public scrutiny, often making headlines due to their high-profile status.
The couple eventually went their separate ways, citing
personal differences.
Below are photos of his new catch.
