“Kwani Alizaliwa na Paybill?” - Kenyan LADY rants and blasts baby daddy for being stingy over yoghurt







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has sparked reactions on social media exposing her ‘stingy’ baby daddy in a fiery Facebook rant.

According to the viral post, the drama started when their child asked for yoghurt.

The mum texted her baby daddy for cash, but instead of sending money, he coolly asked for a paybill so he could pay directly.

She went on to reveal this wasn’t a one-off, apparently every time she asks for support, he dodges sending her money and insists on handling the payment himself.

Frustrated, the lady fumed: “Was my child born with a paybill number?” before telling him to keep his money.

The saga has since split the internet.

Team Baby Daddy says his move is smart - claiming some mums misuse “child expenses” to milk their exes.

Others, however, dragged him for being petty, arguing that co-parenting requires trust and flexibility.

