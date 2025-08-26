ESTHER MUSILA’s “Ben 10’’ lover GUARDIAN ANGEL accused of being a deadbeat dad - His baby mama is in her 40s





Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Popular gospel singer Guardian Angel has been accused of being a deadbeat dad, despite projecting himself as a devoted minister of the gospel.

According to insiders, the award-winning artist fathered a child with a woman in her 40s but has allegedly abandoned his parental duties, leaving her to raise the child single-handedly.

The child is reportedly a carbon copy of the singer.

While the baby mama struggles, Guardian is said to be living his best life with his 55-year-old wife, Esther Musila.

The 35-year-old singer has often been trolled online for his unusual taste in older women, and this fresh expose has only fueled the criticism.



