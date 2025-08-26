BUSTED! This LADY was caught cheating by her boyfriend during a live CHAN match in the stadium - Her reaction is priceless! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A video showing the dramatic moment a lady was caught cheating during a live CHAN match has sent social media into a frenzy.

In the trending clip, the couple initially looked like the perfect pair, cuddled up in the stands and enjoying the game together.

But the mood shifted when the lady received a message on her phone.

Her boyfriend, holding the device - likely to guard against pickpockets - decided to scroll through.

That’s when things spiraled.

Sensing danger, the lady tried to distract him with a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Unfortunately for her, he wasn’t swayed. He kept scrolling, and what he discovered clearly wasn’t pleasant.

The boyfriend’s cheerful expression quickly faded, replaced by visible anger and betrayal.

Meanwhile, the lady’s nervous attempts to mask the situation only made the moment more dramatic.

To make matters worse, the entire exchange was captured by stadium cameras and broadcast live on TV.

Watch the video.

BUSTED! This LADY was caught cheating by her boyfriend during a live CHAN match in the stadium - Her reaction is priceless! pic.twitter.com/PJC2PWiRB7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025

