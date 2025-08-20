Kenya’s Paralympics Hero Gets a Game-Changing Boost from Odibets





Leading betting firm Odibets is thrilled to announce a powerhouse partnership with Samson Ojuka, the history-making Paralympian who clinched Kenya’s FIRST-EVER Paralympics medal—a stunning silver in the long jump!

Odibets is stepping up big time to fuel Samson’s journey to gold with:

- Cutting-edge training equipment to sharpen his skills

- Fully funded travel expenses to compete on the world stage

Ojuka, whose silver medal marked a proud moment for Kenya at the Paralympics, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the backing.

“I am very grateful for the support of Odibets. At least now it will be easy for me to only focus on my career,” said Ojuka, who is determined to build on his breakthrough performance.

Odibets highlighted the partnership as part of its wider mission to empower athletes across the country.

“Odibets is proud to formalize this partnership with Samson Ojuka, a world-class athlete whose determination and success reflect the very best of Kenyan talent. Through this sponsorship, we are equipping him with state-of-the-art training gear and resources to support his pursuit of excellence on the global stage. This collaboration underscores our continued commitment to empowering sports and athletes who inspire millions across the country,” the company said in a statement.





Odibets Marketing Manager, Benedict Murithi, echoed these sentiments, noting that Ojuka’s story is one of resilience and inspiration.

“At Odibets, we believe in backing talent that inspires a nation. Partnering with Samson Ojuka, a true symbol of resilience and excellence, is more than sponsorship — it’s an investment in potential, determination, and the future of Kenyan athletics. We are proud to support his journey with state-of-the-art training equipment and gear, ensuring he has the tools to reach even greater heights on the global stage even as we continue to give you the best online betting experiences,” Murithi said.

With Odibets’ backing, Ojuka now shifts focus entirely to his training and upcoming competitions, with eyes firmly set on converting his silver medal into gold at future championships.

