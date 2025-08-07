Kenyan LADY narrates how she discovered her husband was cheating, barely a day after their wedding! “Ogopa Wanaume” (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan woman has gone viral after sharing her emotional story of how she discovered her husband was cheating, barely 24 hours after their wedding.

In a now-trending video posted online, the woman revealed that she made the shocking discovery while casually scrolling through her husband’s phone, the morning after their glamorous wedding.

Her intention was to check out a few candid photos he had taken during their big day, before the official pictures from their wedding photographer were ready.

But what started as an innocent moment quickly turned into a nightmare.

“I was just going through the wedding photos on his phone… then I saw some pop-up messages,” she explained in the video.

Out of curiosity, she opened the messages, only to find steamy chats between her husband and another woman, believed to be his longtime side chick.

The messages revealed that they had “enjoyed a good time” just days before the wedding.

She was in pain narrating how she thought her marriage would last, only to discover that her husband was cheating on her.

Watch the video.

Barely a day into their marriage, she uncovered unsettling messages on her new husband’s phone! pic.twitter.com/UOJ2Acez2p — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST