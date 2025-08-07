ITAGULWA! Kenyan LADY posts a complimenting message from her male boss - But netizens say it’s giving ‘Predator Vibes’ (LOOK)







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady has caused a stir on social media after sharing a seemingly innocent message she received from her male boss, but the internet isn’t having it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the lady proudly posted a screenshot of the message, saying she felt happy after being complimented by the boss for putting effort at work.

In the message, the boss wrote: “You are a great work. Keep pushing.”

He then followed it up with the curious question: “How is your Mpesa doing?”.

While the first part was brushed off by some as a motivational message, it’s the Mpesa question that raised eyebrows.

“I seriously hope it’s a she. Coz someone is getting chewed soon if it’s a man. I can smell a hyena from miles away,” one user commented.

“Huyu bosi amekumark,” added another, implying the boss had already picked her as a target.

Others, however, argued that people were reading too much into a simple message, saying perhaps the boss genuinely cared about her welfare.

See the reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST