Alleged scammer KENYAN PRINCE offers to gift FLAQO’s ex-girlfriend a car after the comedian took back the Nissan Note he had gifted her following their breakup. (PHOTO)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - The online beef between comedian Flaqo Raz and Kenyan Prince, the alleged scammer who poses as a forex trader has taken a spicy twist.

This is after Kenyan Prince offered to buy Flaqo’s ex-girlfriend, Keranta, a Nissan Note as clap back to the comedian for reclaiming the car he had gifted Keranta following their messy break up.

The offer comes hot on the heels of Flaqo’s viral skit accusing some forex traders of hiding behind the trade while engaging in shady dealings, including the infamous “sim two” business.

Kenyan Prince and other controversial forex traders have ganged up against Flaqo and his move is seen as a bid to humiliate him while flexing his financial muscle.

The drama has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens lauding his bold gesture but others reckon he is just riding on the viral skit to score cheap publicity and take the sting away from Flaqo’s allegations.

Now, all eyes are on the self-proclaimed youngest Kenyan billionaire to see if he’ll follow through on his promise to gift Keranta the Nissan Note - or if it’s all just clout chasing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST