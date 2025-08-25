Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, goes wild on stage while intoxicated to prove KIKUYU LADIES can gerrit - Men saw ‘bad things’ (VIDEO)







Monday, August 25, 2025 - Popular Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, has left tongues wagging after a video of her going wild on stage while intoxicated surfaced online.

In the viral clip, Muthoni is seen dancing provocatively in front of a charged crowd, seemingly out to prove that Kikuyu ladies can gerrit.

The well-endowed radio queen moved suggestively and at one point left men in the audience “seeing bad things” as she lost control of her moves.

Netizens quickly shared the video across social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions.

While some fans defended her, saying she was just “having fun,” others criticized the radio diva for tarnishing her image and that of her employer.

Muthoni, who is no stranger to controversy, has not responded to the viral video.

