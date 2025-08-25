Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, and her “Ben 10” Mugithi singer WAITHAKA JANE show PDAs in a club - She was intoxicated (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 25, 2025 - Popular Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, is the talk of social media after she was spotted in a club with her much younger lover, Mugithi sensation Waithaka Jane.

Photos doing the rounds online show the lovebirds getting cozy and openly displaying PDA, with Muthoni visibly intoxicated as she clung to the young musician on stage.

Partygoers at the club reported that the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other, sparking whispers about their controversial relationship.

Muthoni, who has in the past faced criticism over her lifestyle, appeared unbothered as she laughed, danced, and showered Waithaka with affection in front of cameras.

Netizens were quick to react, with some mocking her for “losing control” while others argued that she has a right to love whoever she wants, regardless of age.

See the photos.

