Inside Baniyas Square!! RUTO’s PA FAROUK KIBET floods his club with stunning LADIES to boost business (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 25, 2025 - President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, has pulled a clever stunt to keep his Baniyas Square club in Eldoret city buzzing with life.

Farouk has been using a bevy of stunning young ladies to attract male revelers to the posh entertainment spot, which has quickly become the go-to hangout for the political elite and flashy businessmen in town.

Photos shared online show the beautiful ladies dressed to kill, creating an irresistible atmosphere that has left many men trooping to the club.

While some fans praised the move as a smart marketing gimmick that keeps the establishment vibrant, others have criticized Farouk for allegedly “commercializing beauty” to rake in profits.

Either way, Baniyas Square is the talk of Eldoret’s nightlife, and Farouk Kibet knows exactly how to keep the spotlight shining on his business empire.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST