Toxic Relationship!! DRAMA as a Kenyan man and his drunk girlfriend engage in a physical fight in public (VIDEO)







Monday, August 25, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded over the weekend after a drunk lady was caught on camera engaging in a violent altercation with her boyfriend in public.

In the viral video, the visibly intoxicated woman is seen exchanging blows and shoving her man, who desperately tries to restrain her.

The scuffle quickly escalated into a full-blown fight as onlookers attempted in vain to separate the two.

“Go and fight at home,” one man is heard shouting in the background as the chaotic lovers continued their embarrassing brawl.

The video has since ignited a heated debate online, with netizens divided, some blaming the man for failing to walk away, while others condemned the woman for her disorderly conduct.

Toxic Relationship!! DRAMA as a Kenyan man and his drunk girlfriend engage in a physical fight in public pic.twitter.com/natwOilmjz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 25, 2025

