Hivi Ndio Mnagongewa! Video of cheeky male gym instructor ‘helping’ a beautiful LADY during a workout session sparks reactions (WATCH)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A viral video showing a male gym instructor assisting a female client during a workout has sparked a heated debate online.

The clip has reignited long-standing concerns that some male trainers may cross professional boundaries when working with female clients.

Many viewers condemned the interaction as inappropriate and unprofessional, while others speculated that the two might be a couple using the gym as a way to bond.

Some even seized on the incident to justify why certain men discourage their partners from working with male trainers or going to the gym alone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST