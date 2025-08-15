Hivi Ndio Mnagongewa! Video of cheeky male gym instructor ‘helping’ a beautiful LADY during a workout session sparks reactions (WATCH)

Friday, August 15, 2025 - A viral video showing a male gym instructor assisting a female client during a workout has sparked a heated debate online.
The clip has reignited long-standing concerns that some male
trainers may cross professional boundaries when working with female clients.
Many viewers condemned the interaction as inappropriate and
unprofessional, while others speculated that the two might be a couple using
the gym as a way to bond.
Some even seized on the incident to justify why certain men
discourage their partners from working with male trainers or going to the gym
alone.
