JKUAT student ONESMUS MUIGAI abandons his studies and elopes with a MUMAMA - His mother cries out (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 18, 2025 - A student from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) identified as Onesmus Muigai has allegedly abandoned his studies to elope with an older woman.

According to reports, Onesmus shocked his family after cutting off communication and moving in with the woman, a teacher from Murang’a.

His mother has expressed disappointment that her sacrifices have gone to waste after her son chose “the easy way out” instead of completing his degree.

Cases of young men, especially campus students, abandoning their education to pursue relationships with older women in exchange for financial favours have become common.

