Hasaidii Watoto! Married gospel singer BEN GITHAE blasted by his baby mama for abandoning their sick twins







Monday, August 18, 2025 - Renowned Kikuyu gospel musician, Ben Githae, has come under sharp criticism after his baby mama accused him of neglecting their twin children, who are reportedly battling serious health complications.

Taking to social media, the distraught mother claimed that Githae has failed to provide financial support or even show concern for the children’s wellbeing.

She revealed that one of the twins has undergone four operations, yet the award-winning gospel star has left her to shoulder the burden single-handedly.

According to her, repeated pleas for assistance with medical expenses have been ignored.

She further alleged that when she approached Githae directly, he dismissed her, claiming that the Social Health Authority (SHA) would cater for the costs.

Shockingly, the mother also accused the singer of refusing to donate blood when one of the babies required it, a move that has sparked outrage among netizens.

The allegations have triggered heated online debate, with many calling out the hypocrisy of gospel celebrities who preach faith and family values while allegedly abandoning their own responsibilities.

So far, Ben Githae has remained silent on the matter.

See posts by the singer’s baby mama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST