WAMALWA reveals blunder that could cost opposition 2027 elections and hand RUTO a second term





Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has cautioned that a divided opposition risks handing President William Ruto an easy path to re-election in 2027.

Speaking at his Trans Nzoia home during the 22nd memorial service of his late brother and former Vice President, Michael Kijana Wamalwa, the former Cabinet Secretary said Ruto remains a formidable candidate, especially with potential backing from ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

“Removing this regime of William Ruto is not going to be easy.”

“It will be like how hard it was to remove the late Daniel Moi in 1992 and 1997.”

“Moi succeeded because the opposition was divided,” he said.

Wamalwa stressed that slogans alone will not defeat Ruto, urging opposition leaders to shelve personal ambitions and unite behind a single presidential candidate.

He cited the 2002 General Elections, when his late brother sacrificed his presidential bid to support Mwai Kibaki, as an example of successful opposition unity.

“We must be as selfless as the late Michael Kijana Wamalwa.”

“They succeeded because they sacrificed personal ambitions for the greater good of the country,” he added.

Wamalwa, who has declared his presidential ambitions, joins a crowded field of opposition hopefuls including Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i - backed by Jubilee Party - and Democratic Congress Party leader, Rigathi Gachagua.

Despite competing ambitions, the opposition leaders have vowed to devise a formula to settle on the strongest flagbearer.

Meanwhile, President Ruto faces no challenger within his camp, with Raila’s potential support expected to further solidify his re-election bid.