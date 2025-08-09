It’s total darkness in my village - LADY mourns and shares PHOTOs of her village mates who died in horrific bus accident while returning from a burial







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - A lady has taken to social media to mourn her village mates, who were among the 25 people who died in a tragic bus accident on the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway on Friday evening.

She said the whole village is engulfed in grief as they try to come to terms with the sad news.

“All village is gone, every home is mourning. Its total darkness in my village, everyone is confused the cries and noises it's even more hurting, we try calling their phones and none is picking,” she wrote.

The accident happened when a school bus, which was ferrying mourners from Nyahera to Nyakach in Kisumu County, was trying to turn a corner at the Coptic blackspot but rolled.

Preliminary reports indicated that the driver lost control before the bus veered off the highway and overturned.





