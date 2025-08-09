AMREF reveals identities of crew members killed in Mwihoko plane crash - Two pilots, a nurse and doctor! (PHOTOs)

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - AMREF Flying Doctors has identified the four team members who perished in Thursday’s Mwihoko plane crash in Kiambu County.
The fatal incident occurred on August 7th when a
Cessna Citation XLS, en route from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to Somalia on a
medical evacuation mission, crashed into a residential house in Mwihoko.
All four crew members died instantly, alongside two
residents inside a house.
Captain Muthuka Munuve
Munuve had served AMREF Flying Doctors for six years and
nine months, operating as captain and check pilot on both the Cessna Citation
XLS and Pilatus PC-12.
With over 10,000 flight hours, he was lauded for his calm
precision, commitment to safety, and exceptional airmanship.
Captain Brian Kimani Miaro
Miaro joined AMREF three years and nine months ago, quickly
rising to instructor captain on the Pilatus PC-12 before becoming a check
pilot. He had logged more than 5,800 flight hours. AMREF praised his
exceptional skill, professionalism, and dedication to every mission.
Nurse Jane Rispah Aluoch Omusula
With four years and eight months of service, Omusula was
recognised as a highly skilled emergency flight nurse whose compassion,
courage, and steady presence brought comfort to countless patients during
critical moments.
Dr. Charles Mugo Njoroge
Njoroge served AMREF for seven years and eight months,
offering medical expertise and care in emergencies. He was remembered as a
devoted doctor whose compassion and skill left a lasting impact on patients.
0 Comments