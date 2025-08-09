AMREF reveals identities of crew members killed in Mwihoko plane crash - Two pilots, a nurse and doctor! (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 9, 2025 - AMREF Flying Doctors has identified the four team members who perished in Thursday’s Mwihoko plane crash in Kiambu County.

The fatal incident occurred on August 7th when a Cessna Citation XLS, en route from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to Somalia on a medical evacuation mission, crashed into a residential house in Mwihoko.

All four crew members died instantly, alongside two residents inside a house.

Captain Muthuka Munuve





Munuve had served AMREF Flying Doctors for six years and nine months, operating as captain and check pilot on both the Cessna Citation XLS and Pilatus PC-12.

With over 10,000 flight hours, he was lauded for his calm precision, commitment to safety, and exceptional airmanship.

Captain Brian Kimani Miaro





Miaro joined AMREF three years and nine months ago, quickly rising to instructor captain on the Pilatus PC-12 before becoming a check pilot. He had logged more than 5,800 flight hours. AMREF praised his exceptional skill, professionalism, and dedication to every mission.

Nurse Jane Rispah Aluoch Omusula





With four years and eight months of service, Omusula was recognised as a highly skilled emergency flight nurse whose compassion, courage, and steady presence brought comfort to countless patients during critical moments.

Dr. Charles Mugo Njoroge





Njoroge served AMREF for seven years and eight months, offering medical expertise and care in emergencies. He was remembered as a devoted doctor whose compassion and skill left a lasting impact on patients.