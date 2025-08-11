Is this True? This Beautiful Slay Queen’s cheeky post about KMTC LADIES and WABABAZ will make your day! (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - A cheeky slay queen has tickled netizens with her hilarious take on how older men, popularly known as wababaz, behave when out clubbing with younger women.

In a viral video, she pokes fun at how these men act tough and commanding at home with their wives and kids, yet transform into obedient errand boys around their side chics.

According to her, many of these wababaz, often respected family men, find themselves fetching straws and running small errands for their companions, many of whom she claims are KMTC students.

The playful roast has sparked laughter and lively debate online.

