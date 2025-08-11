Huyu Atagongewa! See how this LADY secretly gave another man her phone number while watching a football match with boyfriend (VIDEO)

Monday, August 11, 2025 - A viral video from a packed football stadium has lit up social media.
In the video, the lady was enjoying the game with her
boyfriend, casually leaning on his shoulders.
While he’s engrossed in the action on the pitch, another man
slyly hands her his phone.
Without hesitation, she discreetly keys in her number.
Unbeknownst to the couple, a bystander records the entire
exchange and bursts out with the now-famous shout, “hii imeenda!”
The lady simply smiles, unfazed, and resumes leaning on her
oblivious boyfriend.
Netizens are torn between calling it bold, risky, or
downright disrespectful - but it’s undeniably sparked heated debates.
