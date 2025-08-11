Bold Kenyan LADY stuns netizens after revealing how she makes Ksh 250,000 per month while having ‘fun’ (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - While many women would rather wrestle a crocodile than reveal their less-than-glamorous income sources, one bold Kenyan lady has wowed netizens with her honesty.

In a viral video, the lady - identifying herself as Cinderella - was asked about her work and monthly earnings.

To everyone’s surprise, she calmly admitted making close to Ksh 250,000 a month from “hookups.”

Her revelation has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some criticizing her lifestyle while others applauded her unapologetic honesty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST