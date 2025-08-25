Actress WILBRODA opens up on why she waited until 26 to have her first ‘mechi’ and her controversial view on heaven and hell!





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Kenyan actress and radio presenter, Jackie Nyaminde, popularly known as Wilbroda, has opened up about her personal journey, describing herself as a late bloomer.

Speaking in a candid interview on Alex Mwakideu Live, she shared experiences that shed light on how different her path was compared to today’s fast-paced generation.

Wilbroda revealed that she had her first intimate experience at 26, a milestone that quickly sparked online conversations about societal pressures on women regarding relationships and personal timelines.

Many fans resonated with her story, praising her honesty and vulnerability.

The mother of one emphasized that self-worth should never be tied to societal expectations or peer comparisons.

Reflecting on her upbringing, she noted that systemic issues made it hard for her generation to confidently say “no,” whether to food at home, toxic relationships, or life choices imposed by culture.

“Saying no was almost considered a crime,” she explained.

Beyond relationships, Wilbroda also touched on faith and spirituality.

She boldly stated that she does not believe in the existence of heaven or hell.

“Your heaven and hell are right here,” she stated.

However, she clarified that she believes in God and still prays, but rejects the idea of an afterlife.

Veteran Actress Wilbroda Opens Up on Losing Virginity at 26. pic.twitter.com/900WjjSLnS — 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐄 (@TikTokGossipKe) August 24, 2025