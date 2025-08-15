“I regret voting for RAILA ODINGA,” - Former presidential candidate slams BABA, accuses him of defending ‘looters’







Friday, August 15, 2025 - Former Presidential candidate and gospel singer, Reuben Kigame, has launched a scathing attack against ODM leader, Raila Odinga, over remarks suggesting that Senators should not summon Governors to appear before committees.

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, August 15th, Kigame accused Raila of shielding corrupt County bosses and questioned his commitment to protecting public resources.

He further revealed that he regrets backing Raila in the 2022 General Elections.

“I am so disappointed by Raila. I regret voting for him in the past and viewing him as a people-centred leader.”

“He actually does not want Governors questioned for looting from citizens or for non-performance?”

“But some Kenyans will still vote for him if he announced he was running for President,” Kigame said.

Raila made the remarks on Thursday, August 14th, during the Devolution Conference in Homa Bay County, insisting that County Assemblies - not the Senate - should conduct oversight of Governors.

He argued that it was “a waste of time” to summon Governors to Nairobi and said committees should instead question County Chief Executives.

The comments came a day after President William Ruto accused Parliament of turning legislative committees into “extortion rings” and vowed that no official, regardless of political stature, would be spared in the fight against corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST