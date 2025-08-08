“I regret choosing you as dad to my kids” - Kenyan LADY says as she buries her baby daddy! Other baby mamas pray for theirs to die too







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A Kenyan lady who recently buried her baby daddy has openly declared that she regretted ever choosing him as the father of her children.

Taking to social media, she posted a photo at the graveside and captioned it, “I finally laid my baby daddy to rest. I regret choosing you as dad to my children,”

The bizarre twist came when other women, who identified themselves as fellow baby mamas, joined in, not to console her, but to agree with her sentiments.

Some went as far as saying they were now praying for their own baby daddies to “follow suit,” claiming that they too had endured years of neglect and mistreatment.

Check out the comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST