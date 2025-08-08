I did all this and still got cheated on! Woman reveals her husband of ten years cheated despite going out of her way to pamper him (LOOK)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A heartbroken woman named Tyllah has shared her emotional journey after discovering her husband of ten years allegedly cheated on her - despite her unwavering love and thoughtfulness.

Taking to X (formerly twitter) the marketing professional recounted how she poured her heart into the relationship, going above and beyond to make her husband feel seen and appreciated.

Her June 2024 post painted a picture of intentional love: making fresh juice because he disliked store-bought options and surprising him with a lavish vacation.

She also surprised him with tickets to a live One Piece anime symphony, knowing his passion for both live music and the iconic series.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about the intention,” she wrote. “Consideration is the highest form of love.”

Yet, even with all this love and care, betrayal found its way in. Upon discovering his infidelity, she chose to walk away.

