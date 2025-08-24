Nairobi slay queen ditches wild party lifestyle and gets born again - Shows her transformation in a trending video







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - A Nairobi slay queen has caused a buzz after announcing that she has ditched her wild party lifestyle to embrace salvation.

In a trending video making rounds on TikTok, the once party-hopping beauty is seen reading the Bible and joyfully celebrating her decision to give her life to Christ.

Dressed modestly and without her usual heavy makeup, she proudly showcased her transformation, saying that salvation has given her peace, purpose, and a new outlook on life.

Her sudden change, however, has stirred mixed reactions online.

While some netizens praised her courage and hailed her as a true example of redemption, others remained skeptical, with critics claiming that she may have simply returned to church in search of a husband.

Watch the video.

Nairobi slay queen ditches wild party lifestyle and gets born again - Shows her transformation pic.twitter.com/ncX7D1SVo1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 24, 2025

