Nairobi slay queen ditches wild party lifestyle and gets born again - Shows her transformation in a trending video

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - A Nairobi slay queen has caused a buzz after announcing that she has ditched her wild party lifestyle to embrace salvation.
In a trending video making rounds on TikTok, the once
party-hopping beauty is seen reading the Bible and joyfully celebrating her
decision to give her life to Christ.
Dressed modestly and without her usual heavy makeup, she
proudly showcased her transformation, saying that salvation has given her
peace, purpose, and a new outlook on life.
Her sudden change, however, has stirred mixed reactions
online.
While some netizens praised her courage and hailed her as a
true example of redemption, others remained skeptical, with critics claiming that
she may have simply returned to church in search of a husband.
Watch the video.
Nairobi slay queen ditches wild party lifestyle and gets born again - Shows her transformation pic.twitter.com/ncX7D1SVo1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 24, 2025
