Woman cries out after her 22-year-old son drops out of campus and elopes with 40-year-old Kasarani Pastor GRACE MWENDE of Mountain of Hope Chapel (PHOTOs)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - A distraught mother has gone public with shocking claims that her 22-year-old son abandoned his university education to live with 40-year-old Pastor Grace Mwende of the Mountain of Hope Chapel in Kasarani.

According to the woman, her son had recently joined the University of Nairobi to pursue a law degree and showed great promise.

However, things took a drastic turn after he allegedly fell in love with Pastor Mwende.

The relationship, she claims, quickly escalated, and her son moved in with the preacher, where they now live as husband and wife.

The mother says that when she confronted him about the situation, hoping to convince him to go back to school, he warned her to stay out of his private life.

The affair between the woman’s son and the pastor has left her devastated, causing her blood pressure to rise.

Check out the distressed mother’s message.

The Kenyan DAILY POST