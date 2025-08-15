A Mubaba shuts down the internet with a romantic proposal to a stunning young woman (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A romantic mubaba has set tongues wagging after a video of him proposing to a young lady went viral online.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the elderly gentleman going down on one knee in front of the visibly excited lady, holding out a sparkling ring as onlookers cheered.

The young woman, blushing and smiling, appeared overjoyed as she nodded in agreement before embracing her suitor.

The video has since ignited a heated debate among netizens.

While some praised the mubaba for his boldness and genuine affection, others speculated about the couple’s age difference and possible motives behind the union.

Regardless of opinions, the pair looked undeniably happy, proving that love, in all its forms, knows no age limit.

A Mubaba shuts down the internet with a romantic proposal to a stunning young woman

