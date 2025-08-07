KALONZO MUSYOKA addresses reports of President RUTO appointing him to diplomatic role - “I will always stand with the people of Kenya”







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dismissed as false reports claiming that he was appointed by President William Ruto to a diplomatic role in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the country’s elections.

On Thursday, August 7th, Kalonzo flagged a viral social media post as fake, which alleged that he had been named to lead a peace dialogue as part of an African Union delegation.

The post, widely circulated since August 6th, featured a forged signature attributed to African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahamoud Youssouf, in an attempt to lend authenticity.

The post falsely credited Kalonzo’s previous mediation roles in South Sudan and Côte d’Ivoire as justification for the alleged appointment.

In a firm response, Kalonzo termed the claims as “absolute fake news,” blaming political opponents for fabricating the story to portray him as aligning with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Absolutely fake! I will always stand with the people of Kenya. I will not dialogue with those who murder and abduct young Kenyans,” he stated on social media.

Kalonzo, a key figure in the United Opposition Movement, has remained a vocal critic of President Ruto’s Government, accusing it of human rights violations, undermining independent institutions, and abusing public office for political gain.

He recently dismissed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s youth programmes as deceptive schemes aimed at misleading Kenyans ahead of future political contests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST