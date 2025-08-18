Faded Akorino singer, ALLAN AARON, shares romantic PHOTOs with new lover after abandoning his estranged wife and kids





Monday, August 18, 2025 - Once celebrated Akorino gospel singer, Allan Aaron, has caused a buzz after sharing romantic photos with his new lover, despite accusations of abandoning his estranged wife and children.

Photos shared on his social media pages show the once-popular singer in cozy poses with his new partner, a move that has reignited criticism about his personal life.

Aaron’s estranged wife, Ciku, had earlier accused him of abandoning their children and failing to provide for them.

Speaking in a candid interview, she revealed that the singer cut off all communication with both her and their kids before relocating to the United Kingdom, where he now lives with his new lover.

Ciku lamented that she has been forced to singlehandedly raise their children, while Aaron continues to enjoy a new chapter of his life abroad.

See photos of the singer and his lover.

Allan Aaron’s estranged wife.