Gospel singer GUARDIAN ANGEL claps back at critics over his wealth and marriage to mumama ESTHER MUSILA - ‘I spend no less than Ksh1.5M monthly’







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Kenyan gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has fired back at skeptics questioning the source of his wealth.

Speaking in an interview, the Nadeka hitmaker opened up about his hefty monthly expenses and lifestyle, revealing that he spends no less than KSh 1.5 million every month - covering studio rent in Karen, staff salaries, and household bills.

Expressing his frustrations, especially from fellow Christians, he remarked:

"Hata Wakristo ukiwaambia Mungu amekubariki hawanaamini… kwani mnaabudu nani?"

The 36-year-old has long faced public scrutiny over his marriage to Esther Musila, largely due to their significant age gap.

His latest financial revelations have reignited speculation that he relies on her wealth, claims he flatly denies.

“Many people feel I am with her because she has money… I decided to let that perception be, without addressing it,” he told media personality Alex Mwakideu.

“At the end of the day, whether it’s hers or mine, we still have that money.”

Guardian Angel insists his lifestyle is funded by hard work and God’s favor, not by his wife’s bank account.

Confident in both his career and marriage, he says he is unbothered by gossip - and will continue living unapologetically in the blessings he believes God has given him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST