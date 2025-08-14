AMBER RAY gifts herself a multimillion sleek Range Rover days after allegedly breaking up with baby daddy, KENNEDY RAPUDO (PHOTO)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Controversial socialite Faith Makau, better known as Amber Ray, has demonstrated why she is the self-proclaimed “soft life ambassador” after she gifted herself a luxurious multi-million Range Rover.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Thursday, August 14th, 2025, Amber said the purchase was a personal reward and a reminder to celebrate herself.

“Yesterday I woke up a little moody… maybe all I needed was a hug.”

“Normally, I’d brighten my day with flowers, but this time I chose to gift myself a new toy instead,” she wrote, adding that her florist was stunned when she asked them to “wrap the Range instead” of preparing her usual bouquet.

This grand gesture comes hot on the heels of rumors that Amber has split from her boyfriend and baby daddy, Kennedy Rapudo.

Speculation intensified after she was recently spotted at a high-end Mombasa resort with a mystery man, fueling online chatter about her love life.

Reflecting on the purchase, Amber told fans it’s important to “show up for yourself, love yourself loudly, and celebrate even the little victories.”

The mother of two, known for her glamorous lifestyle, says the Range Rover is simply a gift from herself, to herself - “because I deserve it.”

