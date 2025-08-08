Eastleigh traders pool resources to re-tarmac a busy road poorly constructed by a shoddy contractor (PHOTOs)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - Business owners in Eastleigh’s California Estate have stepped in to repair Waudo Street after the tarmac laid by Nairobi City County quickly gave way to potholes and turned into a muddy mess during the rainy season.

The local entrepreneurs, most of whom operate shops and businesses along the street, have pooled resources to re-tarmac the busy road, saying they could no longer wait for the county to act.

According to the traders, the poor road condition had been hurting their businesses and increasing vehicle maintenance costs.

The ongoing facelift is expected to restore smooth traffic flow and improve the overall look of the area.

See photos.

