“God Given’ - Well-endowed Kisii LADY, JUDY KWAMBOKA, brags and flaunts her jaw-dropping Nyash! Oh! My! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - A little-known Kisii beauty, Judy Kwamboka, is turning heads online with her irresistible curves.

A viral video of her confidently rocking a figure-hugging outfit has set social media ablaze, leaving many men utterly distracted.

In the clip, Judy strolls with effortless poise, proudly flaunting her stunning nyash and the gents are clearly captivated.

Some fans even credited her curves to “Kisii genes,” cheekily noting that while some spend fortunes on surgery, Judy is effortlessly serving body goals, naturally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST