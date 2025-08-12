Gachagua’s blogger GK MALEMA shares PHOTOs of suspected motorbike-riding state agents who wanted to abduct him along Waiyaki Way







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Controversial political blogger Gilbert Kiptalam, better known as GK Malema, claims that he has identified the men who allegedly attempted to abduct him in the dead of night along Waiyaki Way.

Malema, a vocal ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and a relentless critic of the Kenya Kwanza Government, says the drama unfolded at around 2:00 am when his car hit a spike strip at a makeshift roadblock manned by men in civilian clothes.

He claims the suspects immediately pursued him on a motorbike, trailing him to the Shell Petrol Station opposite Safaricom House, where they confronted him while posing as police officers.

Security guards and curious onlookers intervened, forcing the would-be abductors to flee.

Malema has since recorded a statement with the police and claims his life is in danger.





